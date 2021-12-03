Weekend Cold Fronts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near record warmth will precede the first of three cold fronts that will move across the South Plains during the next five days or so.

Near record warmth will precede the first of three cold fronts that will move across the South Plains during the next five days or so. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly sunny today with a breezy and very warm afternoon. My forecast high for Lubbock is 80°. The December 3 record high is 82° (in 2010).

A cold front, however, will enter the northwestern viewing area around midday and then move south through the South Plains this afternoon. The timing will result in quite a spread in temperatures this afternoon. I expect highs in the mid-80s in the southeastern KCBD viewing area but near 70 to the low 70s in the far northwestern viewing area.

Once again, soon after the sun sets temperatures will drop into the 50s. Lows will range from near 30 degrees in the northwest to the low 40s in the southeast.

Temperatures tomorrow, Saturday, will peak in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds generally will be light.

Highs in the 70s return Sunday’s ahead of another dry cold front. The day will be sunny, the afternoon quite breezy.

Several cold fronts move through the KCBD viewing area during the next five days or so. (KCBD First Alert)

Anticipate a cold morning and a chilly afternoon Monday. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy.

A quick warm up will follow Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy.

The slight chance of precipitation Wednesday which I mentioned yesterday now looks unlikely.

Keep up with all the changes anytime here on our Weather Page. Close this story and scroll down the page a bit. Click/tap on “10-Day”. Our forecasts also are available in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/play store.

Drought conditions in early November. (KCBD First Alert)

Drought gradually increasing in a continuing dry pattern. (KCBD First Alert)

Christmas is for Kids Campaign

You can help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains. KCBD, Comet Cleaners, and Child Protective Services (CPS), are collecting gifts for children of all ages that are in the care of CPS. Drop off your unwrapped gift or gifts at any Comet Cleaners in Lubbock.

Toys are always great, but clothing items also are needed. Donations will be accepted through December 20.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.