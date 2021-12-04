Local Listings
2 injured, in custody in Saturday morning stabbing

Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are in custody after a stabbing in central Lubbock Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident started as a domestic dispute between two brothers at 7:50 a.m. near 45th St. and Quaker Ave.

The brothers ended up stabbing each other. Both have moderate injuries and are now in custody, according to police.

