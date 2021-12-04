Cooler, warmer, and then cooler again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A breezy and warm day yesterday brings us changes for the weekend.

A cool start to the day today with temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to lower 50s. Plenty of sunshine will warm us up today, but not nearly as warm as yesterday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s today, a high of 63 for Lubbock.

Temperatures will quickly rebound thanks to high pressure moving over the area tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunny and breezy with winds coming in from the south/southwest between 15-25 mph.

Windy conditions Sunday are all thanks to an additional cold front moving through that will cool us down significantly on Monday. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s. The rest of the workweek warms up, though, with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

