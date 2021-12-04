Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Slide Rd. Friday afternoon.
1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting Friday afternoon
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

Texas Tech Volleyball falls in first NCAA Tourney appearance in 20 years
Texas Tech Volleyball falls in first NCAA Tourney appearance in 20 years
TRAFFIC: multiple vehicles involved in crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway near University
Light bar on police car
One injured involved in traffic collision
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open