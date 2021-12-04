Local Listings
LPD Major Crash Unit investigating Friday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK POLICE
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 7600 block of 82nd Street.

A Ford F250, driven by 18-year-old Kolton Eleuterius, was traveling eastbound in the 7600 block of 82nd Street, when a Ford Edge, driven by 57-year-old Blanche Mitchell, was exiting a private drive and failed to yield the right of way. Both vehicles collided.

The investigation is ongoing.

News release provided by Lubbock Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

