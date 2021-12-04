Over 1,200 band members march to honor victims of Andrews bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - Over a thousand band members from across the region set up on the parade route in Andrews on Friday night.

This year’s parade weighs heavy on the hearts of the community following a tragic crash that took the life of band director Darin Johns and bus driver Mark Boswell. Several students were also injured.

Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship and Lamesa High were three of the 30 different bands who marched in the parade.

Organizers described the response from the community as an outpouring of donations and support, with over a thousand band members learning the same music to celebrate the holiday and honor victims of the crash.

