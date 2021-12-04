Local Listings
Texas Tech Volleyball falls in first NCAA Tourney appearance in 20 years
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, Texas Tech won the first two sets from Florida Gulf Coast 25-14 and 25-16 in Madison, Wisconsin Friday evening.

However, FGC rallied to win the next three to take it 3-2 and end Texas Tech’s season.

FGC won 25-23, 25-16, and 15-7.

Texas Tech finishes the season 17-13.

