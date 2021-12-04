TRAFFIC: multiple vehicles involved in crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway near University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving six vehicles on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Avenue.

According to LPD, the crash was reported around 6:44 p.m. Eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Avenue is being redirected.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.

