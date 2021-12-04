Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: multiple vehicles involved in crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway near University

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving six vehicles on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Avenue.

According to LPD, the crash was reported around 6:44 p.m. Eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Avenue is being redirected.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Slide Rd. Friday afternoon.
1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting Friday afternoon
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

Texas Tech Volleyball falls in first NCAA Tourney appearance in 20 years
Texas Tech Volleyball falls in first NCAA Tourney appearance in 20 years
Light bar on police car
One injured involved in traffic collision
The 1908 Barton House has become one of the most popular attractions for Candlelight at the...
43° Annual Candlelight at the Ranch recreates Frontier Christmas
Fire at apartment complex near 4th & Slide leads to partial roof collapse
DRONE VIDEO: Fire at apartment complex near 4th & Slide leads to partial roof collapse