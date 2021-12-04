Local Listings
TTUSOM Patent Paves the Way for Healthy Babies

By Karin McCay
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was 1978 when the first test-tube baby was born. By 2018, 40 years later, the CDC estimates that kind of baby-making science accounts for as many as 4 million births every year.

Here’s what’s new today, thanks to the Texas Tech School of Medicine... a patented discovery made by two researchers there could also make an incredible impact among couples trying to have a baby.

Dr. Samuel Prien, Ph.D., and Dr. Lindsay Penrose, Ph.D., have invented a new method that selects the heartiest embryo based on its buoyancy.  In other words, they have a formula that looks at gravity, density, and weight, without any kind of sample or anything that would pose a risk to the embryo.

Texas Tech has gone through the process to protect this discovery for Dr. Prien and Dr. Penrose so they will get the credit when this technology makes its way to the marketplace.

This is a very big deal since currently, embryos are selected by sight with a success rate of about 45 percent.

Instead, this new discovery at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center indicates the accuracy in choosing a single healthy embryo is between 90 and 100 percent.

