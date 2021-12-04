Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

Local Listings
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

