Red Raiders facing SEC opponent in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will...
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will return to his duties as interim head coach for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bowl game.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UPDATE: Making their 39th bowl appearance, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face an SEC opponent in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN on Dec. 28!

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will return to his duties as interim head coach for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bowl game. Cumbie was named the new head coach at Louisiana Tech earlier this evening.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Sonny Cumbie on being named the next head coach at Louisiana Tech,” Hocutt said. “I think anyone that knows Sonny can feel the passion and love he has for Texas Tech University and West Texas, and he brought that every day this past year as our offensive coordinator and most recently as our interim head coach.

“Make no mistake, we intend to compete and win whatever bowl game we are selected for later this week. For that to happen, I feel it is in the best interest of our student-athletes for Coach Cumbie to return and lead our team one final time.”

Hocutt delivered the news to the Red Raiders in a team meeting earlier this evening. In addition, he has asked all of Texas Tech’s remaining full-time assistant coaches to assist in the Red Raiders’ bowl preparations, regardless of any future employment agreements.

