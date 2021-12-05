McGuire announces new head strength and conditioning coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lance Barilow has been hired as the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Texas Tech football team, according to a news release.

Barilow was previously the senior associate director of athletics performance at Baylor in 2021, the associate director of strength and conditioning at Kansas in 2020, and the associate director of strength and conditioning for football at Louisiana State.

“Lance will be another great addition to our staff,” McGuire said. “It was quickly apparent in our time together this past season at Baylor that he is ready to run his own strength and conditioning program. For those that believe I am high-energy, just wait until you meet Lance. He sets the bar in that category and will be a great resource for our student-athletes.”

Barilow is a Navy veteran and played football at Carroll College in Wisconsin.

