One in custody following robbery, chase

Police arrested one man after a Sunday morning robbery at 7-Eleven.
Police arrested one man after a Sunday morning robbery at 7-Eleven.(WNDU)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department has one person in custody after a Sunday morning aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, led officers on a chase in his vehicle after robbing the 7-Eleven at 82nd St. and University Ave at 9:41 a.m.

He then got out of his vehicle at 74th St. and Hartford Ave. and attempted to run before being arrested at Stonelake Apartments.

The LPD Major Crash Unit is also responding to a crash related to the pursuit. When the suspect fled, he crashed into cars in the Stonelake Apartments parking lot. No injuries were reported.

