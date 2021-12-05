The rollercoaster continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be running 20 degrees above average for today, getting up to 78 here in the Hub City. Winds will also be breezy to windy across the South Plains in typical West Texas fashion, but they’ll calm down for a few hours later on this evening.

Then changes happen. A front will come blasting through the entire region tonight. When it arrives (looking like between 10pm and midnight here in Lubbock) the winds will increase dramatically with sharp gusts. Might even see some gusts in the 45-50mph range. The cold air will be somewhat stout as well. Many locations will experience a hard freeze tonight, and high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s, so a 30 degree swing from what we’ll see today.

The cold air won’t have staying power though as the rest of the week will be warm with temps in the 60s and 70s. Next weekend looks to bring another cold front though, and that one might be potentially stronger. We’re keeping an eye on that and we’ll be able to fill in more details as we get closer to next weekend.

