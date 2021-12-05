Local Listings
Warm Sunday, cold Monday

By Matt Ernst
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sign of just how warm it’s been as of late is the fact that today was 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. But this afternoon’s high was still eight degrees above what’s typical for this time of year. It reached 65, typical high is 57. The next front just over a day away will make it quite a bit colder.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low near 40.

FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday, Dec. 5.
FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday, Dec. 5.(KCBD)

SUNDAY: Warm and breezy to windy once again tomorrow, high near 77 in Lubbock with 80s off of the Caprock. Wind W/SW 14-26mph.

FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday, Dec. 5.
FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday, Dec. 5.(KCBD)

STRONG FRONT: A cold front will blast across the area early Monday morning, with the wind up to 30mph and higher gusts through the early morning hours. This will be another dry front, Monday will be mainly sunny. It will be colder, high in the upper 40s and still breezy into the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: It’ll get a little bit warmer second half of the week, with 70s expected Thursday and Friday. At this point it looks like another strong front will make next weekend colder.

No good chance for showers any time soon, the drought rolls on.

