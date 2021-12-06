Local Listings
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater

By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles near Shallowater.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday near FM 1294 and Hwy. 84.

DPS officials say a passenger car was traveling southeast on Hwy. 84. A pickup truck was heading westbound on FM 1294. Troopers say the driver of the pickup failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out in front of the car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

