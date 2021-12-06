Local Listings
3 injured in crash on I-27 at Marsha Sharp Freeway

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Accident investigators have been called to the area near I-27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway for a crash.

One person is seriously injured and two people have minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the northbound access road of I-27.

The Southeast intersection is blocked at this time. Traffic from Parkway Dr. westbound onto Marsha Sharp Freeway and northbound access road traffic on Interstate 27, including traffic exiting I-27 for Marsha Sharp Freeway, is being diverted.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

