3 injured in crash on I-27 at Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Accident investigators have been called to the area near I-27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway for a crash.

One person is seriously injured and two people have minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the northbound access road of I-27.

The Southeast intersection is blocked at this time. Traffic from Parkway Dr. westbound onto Marsha Sharp Freeway and northbound access road traffic on Interstate 27, including traffic exiting I-27 for Marsha Sharp Freeway, is being diverted.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

