Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A witness stopped a suspect trying to rob an 87-year-old woman at a Butler County grocery store Sunday morning.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

Jones said that 58-year-old Derek Vauhn of Middletown attempted to take 87-year-old Pat Goins’ purse.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.(City of Middletown Division of Police)

Goins said she was walking down an aisle to pick up one last thing when Vauhn suddenly approached her.

“He stole my purse out of the cart,” Goins explained.

Goins said there must have been 10 or 15 people who ran after Vauhn into the parking lot. One of those who chased after the alleged purse thief was Deshawn Pressley.

“And he [Vauhn] ran right past me and I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

“They [the crowd] told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

The sheriff stated his appreciation for Pressley and the civilians who stepped up and intervened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna...
New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop
Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell
Federal trial set for O’Donnell man charged with possessing photos of child, animal sexual abuse
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the...
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 120 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 120 new cases on Wednesday
The flu season is in full swing and health experts are encouraging people to not only get a...
$25 Walmart giftcards for first 100 Families at Vaccine Pop-Up
Phased construction of the Lubbock County Expo Center
Board budgets $120.5 Million for Lubbock County Expo Center; targets May for ‘mobilization’
Slaton's Santa Red and Blue
Slaton presents Santa Red and Blue
Artist rendering of Texas Tech Academic Sciences Building
Texas Tech Breaks Ground on Academic Sciences Building