Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

