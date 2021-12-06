Local Listings
Carpet Tech collecting toys for Buckner in 18th annual toy drive

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until Dec. 18, Carpet Tech is collecting toys for Buckner Lubbock. This is the 18th year of the toy drive.

If you buy one room of carpet cleaning, you will get another free with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy. Limit one free room of carpet cleaning per household. Other restrictions may apply.

Carpet Tech technicians will take toy donations when they come to clean your carpets.

Carpet Tech is also taking donations for Buckner Midland and Amarillo, Matt 25 Hope Center in Clovis, CASA in McKinney, Prosper, Plano, Allen, and Surrounding areas.

To sign up to donate, click here or call 888-343-9650.

