Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages brings special holiday photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos

Beginning on Wednesday, December 8, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will bring a free holiday photo experience exclusively to United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos on the South Plains.(United Supermarkets)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning on Wednesday, December 8, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will bring a free holiday photo experience exclusively to United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos on the South Plains. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own holiday card in a Coca-Cola themed holiday photo booth complete with the iconic polar bears.

This pop-up holiday photo experience is all part of a Coca-Cola’s Holiday Magic campaign that reminds people that holidays are at their best when they are shared with family, friends and neighbors.

“We are thrilled that our partners at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages have selected our Lubbock stores as sites for this holiday photo opportunity,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “We hope our guests will take full advantage of this opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while they shop in our stores over the next week.”

Below is the schedule for the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages pop-up holiday photo experience at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos:

  • Wednesday, December 8 - Market Street – 3405 50th St – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., United Supermarkets – 8010 Frankford Ave. – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 9 - United Supermarkets – 6313 4th St. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., United Supermarkets – 2630 Parkway Drive – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, December 10 - Market Street – 4425 19th St. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., United Supermarkets – 8010 Frankford Ave. – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 11 - United Supermarkets – 11310 Slide Rd. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Amigos – 112 N. University – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

