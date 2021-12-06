Code Administration Inspector will conduct field exercise in Maxey Park neighborhood

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, December 8th, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting field exercises in the Maxey Park neighborhood (bordering with 19th Street, Indiana Avenue, 34th Street, and Quaker Avenue).

A field office will be set up in the parking lot of Maxey Community Center (30th Street and Nashville Avenue).

The purpose of this exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning.

Code Administration Inspectors will talk to the public and educate them on these types of violations, providing examples of citing violations and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

