Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cold wind, chilly breeze

Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating one or more gifts by December 20.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night’s cold front is the strongest in some time here on the South Plains. While the strongest winds are behind us, you can expect a cold breeze this morning and a chilly breeze this afternoon.

Overnight, behind the front, wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph were common. The strongest winds have shifted south and east of the KCBD viewing area. Speeds will gradually diminish through the day.

Lubbock dropped to near freezing this morning, but the wind resulted in a wind chill factor near 20 degrees.

Though wind speeds will gradually diminish through the day, and our sky sunny, the afternoon will be quite chilly. Highs will be about ten degrees below the December 6 average, from the mid-40s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 50s in the southeast.

Dress for the chill if you will be outside but be ready to get toasty inside a vehicle. It will get warm behind the glass.

Clear and cold tonight, with a light wind. While not our coldest, it will be one of our coldest nights so far, with lows from the mid-20s in the northwest to near freezing in the east.

Highs will rebound to about ten degrees above average tomorrow. Tuesday, however, will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Which means it still will be chilly out in the open. Temperatures will peak mostly in the mid- to upper 60s (little lower in the north, a little warmer in the south).

Slightly warmer afternoons will follow through the end of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, Friday mostly cloudy. Wednesday will be breezy, Thursday and Friday windy.

Another strong cold front is anticipated late Friday or Friday night.

A cold wind will start our weekend with a chilly breeze Saturday afternoon.

Dry weather, with one possible exception, will continue through the weekend. The exception? There is a slight chance of light showers over the northwestern KCBD viewing area tomorrow. I expect very little if any measurable precipitation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28
The suspect in a Sunday morning 7-Eleven robbery was arrested after he crashed into cars at...
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
Lance Barilow will be the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Red Raiders.
McGuire announces new head strength and conditioning coach
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Once again, a spring day, gusty warm winds and almost a record-tying day for the high temp.
Windy, much colder Monday
KCBD Daybreak Weather 12/05/2021
The rollercoaster continues
FirstAlert Forecast for Sunday, Dec. 5.
Warm Sunday, cold Monday
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 4