Cold wind, chilly breeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night’s cold front is the strongest in some time here on the South Plains. While the strongest winds are behind us, you can expect a cold breeze this morning and a chilly breeze this afternoon.

Overnight, behind the front, wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph were common. The strongest winds have shifted south and east of the KCBD viewing area. Speeds will gradually diminish through the day.

Lubbock dropped to near freezing this morning, but the wind resulted in a wind chill factor near 20 degrees.

Though wind speeds will gradually diminish through the day, and our sky sunny, the afternoon will be quite chilly. Highs will be about ten degrees below the December 6 average, from the mid-40s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 50s in the southeast.

Dress for the chill if you will be outside but be ready to get toasty inside a vehicle. It will get warm behind the glass.

Clear and cold tonight, with a light wind. While not our coldest, it will be one of our coldest nights so far, with lows from the mid-20s in the northwest to near freezing in the east.

Highs will rebound to about ten degrees above average tomorrow. Tuesday, however, will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Which means it still will be chilly out in the open. Temperatures will peak mostly in the mid- to upper 60s (little lower in the north, a little warmer in the south).

Slightly warmer afternoons will follow through the end of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, Friday mostly cloudy. Wednesday will be breezy, Thursday and Friday windy.

Another strong cold front is anticipated late Friday or Friday night.

A cold wind will start our weekend with a chilly breeze Saturday afternoon.

Dry weather, with one possible exception, will continue through the weekend. The exception? There is a slight chance of light showers over the northwestern KCBD viewing area tomorrow. I expect very little if any measurable precipitation.

