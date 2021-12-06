Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning

robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the 7-11 near 82nd and University

Deandre Jackson arrested after trying to flee from Police

faces several charges including robbery

Texas Tech Football to play in bowl game

Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Game will be December 28th

Red Raiders 39th Bowl Game

Zach Kittley new TTU Football Offensive Coordinator

Western Kentucky’s Offensive Coordinator this year

Zach is the son of current Texas Tech track & field and cross country director, Wes Kittley.

his deal is reportedly for 3 years

U.S. travel restrictions begins today

Travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.

President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18.

It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.