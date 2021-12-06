Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
- robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the 7-11 near 82nd and University
- Deandre Jackson arrested after trying to flee from Police
- faces several charges including robbery
Texas Tech Football to play in bowl game
- Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
- Game will be December 28th
- Red Raiders 39th Bowl Game
Zach Kittley new TTU Football Offensive Coordinator
- Western Kentucky’s Offensive Coordinator this year
- Zach is the son of current Texas Tech track & field and cross country director, Wes Kittley.
- his deal is reportedly for 3 years
U.S. travel restrictions begins today
- Travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.
- President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18.
- It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.
