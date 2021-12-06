Debris from crash at Indiana Ave. at South Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Southbound lanes of Indiana Ave. at South Loop 289 are closed due to a crash.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m., just inside the Loop.

Two vehicles are involved and police desk officials say there is a lot of debris reported in the roadway.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

There is no word if anyone is injured at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.