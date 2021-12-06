End Zone playoff pairings for area teams
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the area teams left in upcoming high school football playoff action.
5AD2 State Semifinal
#4 Lubbock Cooper vs #5 South Oak Cliff 7:30 p.m., Friday at Shotwell Abilene.
3AD2 State Semifinal
#6 Roosevelt vs. #2 Gunter 7 p.m., Friday ACU
In our area
2AD2 State Semifinal
#5 Stratford vs. #4 Albany 6 p.m., Thursday at Plains Capital Park
1AD2 State Championship
#1 Motley County vs. #2 Strawn 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 15 at AT&T Stadium.
