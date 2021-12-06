Local Listings
End Zone Team of the Week: Motley County Matadors

In their State Semifinals matchup of the playoffs against Klondike, the Matadors beat the...
By Ronald Clark
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Motley County Matadors are the fifteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season and the fourth of the postseason.

In their State Semifinals matchup of the playoffs against Klondike, the Matadors beat the Cougars 66-20 for their fourteenth straight win (14-0) of the season.

The undefeated Matadors are heading back to the state championship game after being runners up in 2019. The current roster still has 8 players from that runner up team as they look for their first state title since 2007.

Next, Motley County will meet an undefeated Strawn (14-0) team in the 1-A division two State Championship game in AT&T stadium in Arlington on Dec. 15. Kick-off for the game is set for 2 p.m.

