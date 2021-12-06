Local Listings
Indiana Ave. Baptist Church hosts Christmas Concert featuring David Gaschen

David Gaschen performs at Indiana Ave. Baptist Church in a Christmas Concert on Dec. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.(Indiana Ave. Baptist Church)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Indiana Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a Christmas Concert featuring David Gaschen. Internationally-renowned vocalist and stage performer David Gaschen remains best known for the years he devoted to the title character in “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The concert will be held in the IABC Worship Center at 9507 Indiana Ave. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the Connection Center at the church, in the church office, or by clicking here.

Gaschen, a Lubbock native, graduated from Texas Tech University in 1993 with a degree in vocal performance. He moved to Chicago, Ill., to begin his professional career.  He performed in more than 20 musical plays in Chicago, and was cast by Light Opera Works of Chicago in the leading roles of Frederic in “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Karl Franz in “The Student Prince.”

In May of 1995, he was cast as the alternate for The Phantom in the original Swiss production of “The Phantom of the Opera” in Basel, Switzerland.  At age 26, Gaschen had become history’s youngest performer cast as the Phantom in a professional production.

In the summer of 1999, Gaschen found himself walking out on stage to sing for famous Broadway producer Harold Prince. The result was immediate: Gaschen joined the Broadway cast after that audition. He would make his Broadway debut in the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera” in November 1999.

All told, Gaschen has performed the role of the Phantom in professional productions worldwide more than 1,300 times.

While producers of “The Phantom of the Opera” still call on Gaschen to temporarily join productions when needed, the versatile performer eventually opted to leave Broadway and seek success in the recording and concert arenas.

In September 2006, Gaschen was inducted onto the West Texas Walk of Fame, where bronze plaques depict West Texas natives being honored for excelling professionally in the arts; this walk of fame traditionally is located adjacent to a bronze statue of the late Buddy Holly. Gaschen also returned to Lubbock to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas Tech’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.

