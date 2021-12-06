Levelland man sentenced to 55 years for 2020 murder

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Hockley County jury sentenced 25-year-old Brennon Guerra to 55 years for the May 2020 murder of 31-year-old Anthony Delgado.

Guerra was found guilty and sentenced on Friday after a two-day trial in Levelland.

Along with his 55-year sentence, Guerra is also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 400 block of Cedar around 7 p.m. May 2, in response to a shots fired call.

Officers found Delgado with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken by Levelland EMS to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock where he died from his injuries.

Guerra later called the police and confessed to the shooting.

