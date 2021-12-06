Lubbock Co. Dist. Clerk Barbara Sucsy to retire, interim named

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime Lubbock County District Clerk Barbara Sucsy will retire on December 31, 2021. Sucsy first took office in 2003 and was most recently re-elected in 2018 for a term set to expire in December 2022.

During Monday’s Board of Judges meeting, the Lubbock County District Judges voted unanimously to appoint Sara L. Smith as interim District Clerk for Lubbock County effective January 1, 2022.

In 2004, Smith graduated from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. She also began working for the Lubbock County District Clerks Office in July 2004 and has recently filed to run for District Clerk in the 2022 election.

Pursuant to Texas Government Code, Sucsy’s early retirement and subsequent vacancy requires the District Judges served by the District Clerk to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

