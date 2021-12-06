Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Co. Dist. Clerk Barbara Sucsy to retire, interim named

Lubbock County District Clerk Barbara Sucsy will retire on December 31, 2021.
Lubbock County District Clerk Barbara Sucsy will retire on December 31, 2021.(Lubbock County)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime Lubbock County District Clerk Barbara Sucsy will retire on December 31, 2021. Sucsy first took office in 2003 and was most recently re-elected in 2018 for a term set to expire in December 2022.

During Monday’s Board of Judges meeting, the Lubbock County District Judges voted unanimously to appoint Sara L. Smith as interim District Clerk for Lubbock County effective January 1, 2022.

In 2004, Smith graduated from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. She also began working for the Lubbock County District Clerks Office in July 2004 and has recently filed to run for District Clerk in the 2022 election.

Pursuant to Texas Government Code, Sucsy’s early retirement and subsequent vacancy requires the District Judges served by the District Clerk to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Lubbock County District Judges voted unanimously to appoint Sara L. Smith as interim District...
Lubbock County District Judges voted unanimously to appoint Sara L. Smith as interim District Clerk for Lubbock County effective January 1, 2022.(Sara L. Smith)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28
Deandre Jackson
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
Lance Barilow will be the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Red Raiders.
McGuire announces new head strength and conditioning coach
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Indiana Ave crash at South Loop 289
Debris from crash at Indiana Ave. at South Loop 289 causing delays
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater
Deandre Jackson
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council
Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council announces 2021 grant recipients