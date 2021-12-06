Local Listings
Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council announces 2021 grant recipients

Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council
Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council is pleased to announce 11 local organizations will receive grants from the proceeds of the 2021 Mayor’s Marathon. A check presentation will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10 at Preston Smith Elementary School, located at 8707 Dover Ave. A total of $23,500 will be awarded to the local organizations. The 2021 Mayor’s Marathon was on October 31, 2021.

Mayor Dan Pope will present the grants to each recipient, and the Fitness Council will recognize United Supermarkets for its continued contributions and support as the Title Sponsor of the Mayor’s Marathon. Our 2021 grant awardees include:

● Catholic Charities

● Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic

● Lubbock-Cooper Elementary Run Club

● Lubbock Homeschool Athletic Association

● Lubbock Memorial Arboretum Foundation

● Mike & Marti Greer Foundation (Charity Chaser Recipient)

● Preston Smith Color Run

● Preston Smith School Garden

● Preston Smith PE

● USA Fit

● Volunteer Center of Lubbock

The next Mayor’s Marathon, presented by United Supermarkets, is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022.

For more information about the Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council and upcoming events, visit fitcitylbk.us.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

