Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement for a Bowl game between a 7-5 team and a 6-6 team as Mike Leach brings his Mississippi State Team to the Liberty Bowl on December 28 to face his former team, Texas Tech.

Leach is the winningest football coach at Texas Tech going 84-43 from 2000-2009.

Leach is out on the road recruiting and wasn’t available on the Liberty Bowl Media Conference Call.

I tracked Coach Leach down and tried to Zoom with him to get his thoughts, but he wasn’t able to do that so we FaceTimed and I recorded it on another phone.

Leach is ready to prepare to face the Red Raiders.

“We are looking forward to a good game against a good team. The bowls are kinda funny and they’re kinda all over the map. I figured at one point one of my teams would play Texas Tech.”

Mississippi State and Texas Tech have a future home and home series set up for 2028 and 2029.

Now with the Liberty Bowl they will meet in 2021.

Leach says he is still owed money from his time at Texas Tech.

“Obviously Tech owes me $2.6 million for 2009 alone and that doesn’t even count the other 4 years I had on my contract. With that said, the vast majority of people at Tech are outstanding and great memories by players, coaches, alumni, people in town, Lubbock, everything. All that was fantastic .”

Will this game be personal for Mike Leach?

“Hard to do. Difficult to do it that way. You got to keep focused on the important things. What you can control and being the best team you can be.”

Leach hopes most of the focus will be on the players of Texas Tech and Mississippi State and not his past with Texas Tech University.

“I had some great years at Tech. I love Mississippi State and am fully devoted all focus and energy on that.”

Texas Tech and Mississippi State play 5:45 pm on December 28 in the Liberty Bowl.

