Roller coaster temperatures continue this week

By John Robison
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are on our way to another cold morning for the South Plains. For some communities, including Lubbock, Tuesday morning lows may be the lowest so far this winter season.

Most of the region has remained in the 40s with a few 50s through the afternoon. Fortunately, winds have diminished and will be much lower overnight.

Tuesday will bring some clouds and west to southwest winds at 15-20 mph, much better than today.

The sun and wind will help to return afternoon temps to the 60s tomorrow and 70s for a couple of days.

We will remain dry through the week and probably the weekend. However, strong winds will be returning by Friday and they will also extend into the weekend.

Quick reminder, our Christmas for Kids campaign needs your help. We are collecting toys/gifts for children in the care of CPS. We would appreciate a gift for any age, birth through teen years and any value. Just drop it off at any Comet cleaners in Lubbock.

