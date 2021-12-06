Texas Mutual awards the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation $100,000

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, November 6th, Texas Mutual Insurance Company announced the recipients in the second round of its 2021 request for proposal initiative. A total of $2 million in grants were awarded to 44 organizations for workforce development and safety training across Texas. $100,000 of that was awarded to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to continue strengthening, promoting, and serving the business community through events, leadership, and education programs.

“We are inspired by the dedication these nonprofits have shown in the face of immense challenges over the last year and a half,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “The organizations receiving this funding have been essential in providing a steady and trained workforce for their communities. We’re proud to recognize their commitment to educating and supporting the local workforce, and especially proud to be part of their continued success.”

Texas Mutual awarded grants to organizations with a focus on training current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices (especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents); creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skilled jobs; upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives.

These grants are part of Texas Mutual’s $5 million grant funding to nonprofit organizations across the state in general learning, and workforce development, and safety training. In August, the company awarded $2.2 million in grants to 38 organizations to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on working families. Texas Mutual has delivered close to $5 million in grants to cultivate resiliency and stability for working families and fortify businesses to strengthen the Texas economy.

To be eligible for grant funding, organizations were required to be based in Texas, be a 501(c)(3) designated organization, and be able to demonstrate they are actively delivering assistance and services to Texas communities.

For a full list of workforce development and safety training gran recipients, click here.

