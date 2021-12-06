Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech football bringing in Zach Kittley as offensive coordinator

WKU Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley
WKU Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley
By Ronald Clark
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is bringing in Zach Kittley to serve as new head coach Joey McGuire’s offensive coordinator.

Kittley has spent this season at Western Kentucky as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The (8-5) Hilltoppers average about 43.1 points per game this season to go along with about 528.5 total offensive yards per game. In comparison, the Red Raiders average about 30 points per game and about 408.3 offensive yards.

Kittley has become a popular name for the job among the fan base mostly due to his ties to Texas Tech. Zach is the son of current Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross Country director, Wes Kittley. He’s also a Texas Tech alum and started his coaching career with the Red Raiders serving as a student assistant and offensive intern alongside Sonny Cumbie back in 2013. After graduating he spent two more season at Tech as a graduate assistant.

Since his time at Texas Tech, he went on to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston Baptist, before joining Western Kentucky this season. His deal is reportedly for three years.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28
Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning.
2 injured, in custody in Saturday morning stabbing
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The suspect in a Sunday morning 7-Eleven robbery was arrested after he crashed into cars at...
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
RAW VIDEO: Pete Christy asks Mike Leach about facing Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28
Lance Barilow will be the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Red Raiders.
McGuire announces new head strength and conditioning coach
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project