Texas Tech football bringing in Zach Kittley as offensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is bringing in Zach Kittley to serve as new head coach Joey McGuire’s offensive coordinator.

Kittley has spent this season at Western Kentucky as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The (8-5) Hilltoppers average about 43.1 points per game this season to go along with about 528.5 total offensive yards per game. In comparison, the Red Raiders average about 30 points per game and about 408.3 offensive yards.

Kittley has become a popular name for the job among the fan base mostly due to his ties to Texas Tech. Zach is the son of current Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross Country director, Wes Kittley. He’s also a Texas Tech alum and started his coaching career with the Red Raiders serving as a student assistant and offensive intern alongside Sonny Cumbie back in 2013. After graduating he spent two more season at Tech as a graduate assistant.

Since his time at Texas Tech, he went on to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston Baptist, before joining Western Kentucky this season. His deal is reportedly for three years.

