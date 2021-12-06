Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech University offering no cost COVID-19 Tests

Texas Tech University offering no cost COVID-19 Tests
Texas Tech University offering no cost COVID-19 Tests(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is offering free COVID-19 nasal swab testing on campus.

The University has partnered with Curative Testing to offer no cost COVID-19 testing at 3219 Main Street.

Appointments can be booked at Curative.com, but walkups are welcome.

Testing is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. Results are available within 24-48 hours.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28
Deandre Jackson
Suspect in custody charged in robbery, police chase Sunday morning
One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
3 injured in crash on I-27 at Marsha Sharp Freeway
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Lance Barilow will be the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Red Raiders.
McGuire announces new head strength and conditioning coach

Latest News

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
Thanks to the Texas Tech School of Medicine... a patented discovery made by two researchers...
TTUSOM Patent Paves the Way for Healthy Babies
screen time
Replace screen time with green time to reduce anxiety