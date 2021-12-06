Windy, much colder Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, a spring day, gusty warm winds and almost a record-tying day for the high temp.

The high was 78 degrees and the record of 79, set in 1939 remains in place.

No record Monday, but windy and much colder for the region.

A strong cold front with winds of 20-30 mph with roll across the South Plains after midnight and bring some of the coldest air so far this winter season.

Lows Monday in the Lubbock area will be in the 30s and with winds of 20-30 mph it will be cold.

Although it will be mostly sunny the afternoon high will only make it to the mid to upper 40s from Lubbock to the north. At least the winds will diminish by afternoon but it will be chilly.

Tuesday morning may be the coldest of the season with lows from 25-30 in the Lubbock area under clear skies and lite winds.

Fortunately, warmer temperatures will return beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.