An evening with award-winning artist Travis Tritt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist, Travis Tritt, announced he’ll make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on May 13, 2022.

His solo acoustic tour, An Evening with Travis Tritt, is an up-close and personal event punctuated by Tritt sharing personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Fans will experience an intimate solo-acoustic setting where Tritt will perform some of his biggest hits, including Anymore, T-R-O-U-B-L-E, It’s A Great Day To Be Alive, and Best of Intentions. Fans will have the opportunity to listen to Tritt perform songs off his new album, Set In Stone.

Travis Tritt’s most recent album features 11 new songs, 8 of which were co-written by Tritt. This is his first original full-length studio album in more than a decade.

Travis Tritt has eleven studio albums and five number ones, as well as 20 Top 10 hits. Seven of the Grand Ole Opry member’s albums are certified platinum or higher, which has led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, and a devoted fan base. He is dubbed one of “Class of ‘89″, which includes Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who dominated the charts in the ‘90s.

Tickets for his intimate concert will go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $45 to $99.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or at the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock, Texas, 79401. It is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and during performances.

For more information, visit Travis Tritt’s website.

