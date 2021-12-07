Code Ninjas Lubbock offers free coding classes for CSEdWeek 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, December 6th, Code Ninjas Lubbock announced free Hour of Code sessions for children in the area of Lubbock as part of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek).

The world’s largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, in collaboration with Microsoft’s MakeCode Arcade platform, will help kids create video games of their own without previous coding experience.

CSEdWeek is an international annual initiative meant to inspire kids to take interest in computer science. Every year, Code Ninjas locations around the globe offer kids the opportunity to try coding for the first time ever or try a new way of using coding to solve new challenges.

“Our involvement with CSEdWeek allows for more kids to learn computer sciences in a comfortable, welcoming environment,” says Grant Smith, VP of Education at Code Ninjas. “We want to stress the importance of coding and computer science education through events like this, and Microsoft MakeCode has been the perfect collaborative platform. In a matter of just one hour, some kids are learning how to code for the very first time. By offering educational experiences to the public, we hope to inspire new ‘ninjas’ to learn with us year-round.”

With the Microsoft MakeCode Arcade platform, kids construct their own adventures utilizing sprites and tilemap assets to explore various coding concepts; events, variables, loops, and randomization. They build their games, step-by-step, as they navigate through the different parts of the Hour of Code Skillmap. The Hour of Code allows children to use their creative problem-solving skills, interactive tools, and coding techniques to support efforts to combat the theme’s main issue. This year, participants will create a game where players fly an airplane putting out forest fires.

“We know that students are eager to get back to in-person learning experiences. And for CSEdWeek, we can think of no better place for them to discover the exhilaration of coding their own video games than the welcoming environment with supportive instructors at Code Ninjas. Our ‘Save the Forest’ Hour of Code activity is a great introduction for students who have never coded before, and we’re beyond excited that Code Ninjas will be offering this to anyone who wants to learn,” said Kiki Prottsman, Director of Education for Microsoft MakeCode.

“This year’s theme will teach kids how technology and computing are used to fight forest fires throughout the U.S. Kids are given the opportunity to see how coding and STEM skills have real-world applications, meanwhile, inspiring them to affect change,” says Justin Nihiser, CEO, Code Ninjas.

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids can take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling problem-solving and critical thinking skills into the innovators of tomorrow.

For more information on how kids can participate, visit codeninjas.com

