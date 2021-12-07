Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Redistricting map vote

Lubbock City Council will hold its first vote on one of two new redistricting maps during a work session today

A second and final vote is expected on Dec. 14

Maps and data discussed are published on the City Secretary's web page.

Chad Read shooting lawsuit

The mother and children of Chad Read are now suing Kyle Carruth for $1 million

The lawsuit accuses him of gross negligence in the shooting death of Read last month near 90th and Ave. P

U.S. DOJ sues Texas over redistricting

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over its new Congressional redistricting maps

Federal prosecutors say the state is violating the Voting Rights Act

Federal prosecutors say the state is violating the Voting Rights Act

