Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Redistricting map vote

  • Lubbock City Council will hold its first vote on one of two new redistricting maps during a work session today
  • A second and final vote is expected on Dec. 14
  • Maps and data discussed are published on the City Secretary’s web page. You can access it by clicking here.

Chad Read shooting lawsuit

U.S. DOJ sues Texas over redistricting

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over its new Congressional redistricting maps

Federal prosecutors say the state is violating the Voting Rights Act

Read more here: Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

