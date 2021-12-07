Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chloe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old Rottweiler mix and the sweetest girl.

She loves hugs and to give kisses. Chloe has lots of energy and likes to play. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe(Lubbock Animal Services)

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet TC

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Lubbock man federally charged after 30+ hour standoff at Texas National Guard Armory

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maze
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maze
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maze
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maze
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz