KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chloe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old Rottweiler mix and the sweetest girl.

She loves hugs and to give kisses. Chloe has lots of energy and likes to play. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

