Lubbock City Councilman Jeff Griffith, Dist. 3, will not run for re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Councilman Jeff Griffith will not run for re-election in District 3. He was elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council as the District 3 Representative in June 2014. He is currently in his second term of office. Griffith did not say why he was not running for re-election.

District 3 encompasses the majority of Texas Tech University, as well as Lubbock’s Medical District. It includes many shopping and retail corridors, as well as the South Plains Mall. It includes several older, well-established neighborhoods and seven City parks.

He also served as Lubbock’s Mayor Pro Tem from 2018 to 2020.

