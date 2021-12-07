Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor

Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He's been a regular part of TV shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC's “America's Got Talent” and host of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”(Source: POOL/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nick Cannon dedicated “The Nick Cannon Show” to his seventh child, Zen Scott Cannon, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend.

Zen was just 5 months old.

Cannon said during the episode he had noticed breathing issues and an increase in what he thought were sinus issues over the past few months.

He said they took Zen to the doctor to learn there was fluid building up in the infant’s head.

Zen underwent surgery immediately and seemed to be recovering well.

“Thanksgiving he took a turn and the process sped up,” Cannon said. “The cancer began to grow a lot faster.”

Through tears, Cannon described the last quality moments he had with Zen, experiencing a sun rise and sun set with his son.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me,” he said.

Cannon gave praise to Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott, saying she was the “strongest woman” he’s ever seen.

“She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” Cannon said.

At the end of the announcement, Cannon reminded viewers to hug the people you care most about in your life.

“Hug your people. Hug your family,” he said. “Kiss somebody, tell them you love them. It’s the holidays and we’re here.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Lubbock man federally charged after 30+ hour standoff at Texas National Guard Armory
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater

Latest News

Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
An Evening with Travis Tritt Coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in May
An evening with award-winning artist Travis Tritt
Lubbock City Councilman Jeff Griffith confirms he will not run for a third term.
Lubbock City Councilman Jeff Griffith, Dist. 3, will not run for re-election