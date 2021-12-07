Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes Honored for Advocating for U.S. Global Leadership to Strengthen Local Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) - The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is honoring Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes for his work to advocate for U.S. global leadership as an imperative and effective approach to strengthening our country’s local communities. USGLC will pay tribute to Mayors across America at its virtual 2021 Tribute Celebration on December 7 at 8 PM ET, an event free and open to the public via registration here: celebrate.usglc.org/2021.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Starnes because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.”

”Mayors across America are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety, and economic interests of every American family. It’s exciting to recognize them,” added Schrayer.

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman, USGLC Co-Chair, and Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor and head of Bloomberg Philanthropies, will join USGLC’s Tribute to America’s Mayors, which will highlight Mayor Starnes among a bipartisan group of mayors across the nation being honored for their leadership.

This American global leadership event includes a tribute to former Secretary of State and General Colin Powell by two other former Secretaries of State, Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright. It will also include a recognition of U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Todd Young (R-IN) for their work in strengthening U.S. engagement around the world.

The USGLC event is also honoring Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency António Guterres. Throughout his 45-year long career in public service, Secretary-General Guterres has prioritized bringing together the global community to build a better, safer world for all. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will offer a special tribute and Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, will interview the Secretary-General.

