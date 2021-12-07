Rising temperatures before late-week cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was one of the coldest of the season to date. Every reporting weather station in the KCBD viewing area dropped to 32° or below. Warmer weather is on the way. At least until the next cold front. That, too, is on the way.

There was just one automated weather station in the viewing area that dropped to 32° this morning. It was the Tech Campus weather station. It reported a minimum of 32°, freezing. Every other reporting weather station in the KCBD viewing area dropped below 32°.

The low at the Lubbock airport was 29°. Only two other mornings this season have been colder, both with a low of 28°. Both times in November.

Now, for something a little warmer.

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above yesterday afternoon and about ten degrees above the average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon, and about ten degrees above the average for December 7. Highs today will range from the low and mid-60s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the south.

Otherwise this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Which means it still will be a little chilly out in the open.

Cold, but not quite as cold tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s. The night otherwise will be partly cloudy with a light wind.

Not as cold tonight with low temperatures Wednesday slightly above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Even warmer tomorrow and Thursday afternoons. Lubbock will have highs in the 70s both days.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Similar to this afternoon, but warmer.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy.

Friday will be our windiest day. Low visibility in blowing dust is possible.

My usual reminder for West Texas: A windy day is a no burn day.

Warming winds the next several afternoons ahead of a late-week cold front. Reminder: In West Texas, any windy day is a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

Another strong cold front is anticipated late Friday or Friday night.

A cold wind will start our weekend with a chilly breeze Saturday afternoon.

The dry pattern will continue through the next seven days.

Our dry pattern continues through at least early next week. More info in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

