Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TTU’s Office of International Affairs hosts annual ‘Weihnachtsfest’

University to Host ‘Weihnachtsfest’
University to Host ‘Weihnachtsfest’(TTU)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Office of International Affairs will host a pre-Candlelight at the Ranch event called Weihnachtsfest, a celebration of German holiday traditions, on December 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by the Texas Tech Tuba-Euphonium studio and include festive traditional German holiday music. Upon entering the celebration, guests will be immersed in the sights and smell of the holidays. Every year, Weihnachtsfest gathers people around music, crafts, and food. The celebration originates from German-speaking Europe.

“The evening presents a heartwarming opportunity for families to begin the festive season and enjoy touches of holiday magic through music and crafts, decorating gingerbread cookies, and tasting German sausage and apple cider,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech.

Weihnachtsfest will be held in conjunction with Carol of Lights on Friday, Cember 10. The event is being held next to the Ranching Heritage Center at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Ave.

Both events are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Parking is also free, food and crafts are available while supplies last.

The first 25 people to attend will receive a ticket for free hot chocolate redeemable at the National Ranching Heritage Center during Candlelight at the Ranch.

For more information, you may visit their Facebook page,

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Lubbock man federally charged after 30+ hour standoff at Texas National Guard Armory
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater

Latest News

An Evening with Travis Tritt Coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in May
An evening with award-winning artist Travis Tritt
Code Ninjas Lubbock offers free coding classes for CSEdWeek 2021
Code Ninjas Lubbock offers free coding classes for CSEdWeek 2021
Texas Mutual awards the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation $100,000
Codes Field Exercise in Maxey Park Neighborhood
Code Administration Inspector will conduct field exercise in Maxey Park neighborhood