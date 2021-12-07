TTU’s Office of International Affairs hosts annual ‘Weihnachtsfest’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Office of International Affairs will host a pre-Candlelight at the Ranch event called Weihnachtsfest, a celebration of German holiday traditions, on December 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by the Texas Tech Tuba-Euphonium studio and include festive traditional German holiday music. Upon entering the celebration, guests will be immersed in the sights and smell of the holidays. Every year, Weihnachtsfest gathers people around music, crafts, and food. The celebration originates from German-speaking Europe.

“The evening presents a heartwarming opportunity for families to begin the festive season and enjoy touches of holiday magic through music and crafts, decorating gingerbread cookies, and tasting German sausage and apple cider,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech.

Weihnachtsfest will be held in conjunction with Carol of Lights on Friday, Cember 10. The event is being held next to the Ranching Heritage Center at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Ave.

Both events are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Parking is also free, food and crafts are available while supplies last.

The first 25 people to attend will receive a ticket for free hot chocolate redeemable at the National Ranching Heritage Center during Candlelight at the Ranch.

For more information, you may visit their Facebook page,

