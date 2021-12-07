Unseasonably warm and dry... again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West to southwest winds helped to return afternoon temperatures to the 60s over some of the South Plains. At the same time, the clouds still added a chill to the feel of those gusty winds in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, lighter winds and more sunshine for the region should result in warmer afternoon temps.

These clouds will continue into the evening, but no rain in the forecast at this point.

Wednesday will bring more southwest winds which will keep it dry and allowing for higher temperatures.

Thursday will remain warm with breezy winds from the southwest and some clouds.

Friday winds will be on the increase and it will begin to cool down as a cold front moves into the region.

That front will lead to another big drop in temps for Saturday through early Sunday. Saturday afternoon will feel much like yesterday afternoon with strong winds, some clouds and much lower temperatures.

The highs on Saturday will range between the 40s to the 50s with strong winds and lower wind chills.

Unfortunately, it continues to look to be dry through early next week.

