Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm and dry... again

Unseasonably warm and dry... again
Unseasonably warm and dry... again(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West to southwest winds helped to return afternoon temperatures to the 60s over some of the South Plains. At the same time, the clouds still added a chill to the feel of those gusty winds in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, lighter winds and more sunshine for the region should result in warmer afternoon temps.

These clouds will continue into the evening, but no rain in the forecast at this point.

Wednesday will bring more southwest winds which will keep it dry and allowing for higher temperatures.

Thursday will remain warm with breezy winds from the southwest and some clouds.

Friday winds will be on the increase and it will begin to cool down as a cold front moves into the region.

That front will lead to another big drop in temps for Saturday through early Sunday. Saturday afternoon will feel much like yesterday afternoon with strong winds, some clouds and much lower temperatures.

The highs on Saturday will range between the 40s to the 50s with strong winds and lower wind chills.

Unfortunately, it continues to look to be dry through early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Lubbock man federally charged after 30+ hour standoff at Texas National Guard Armory
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater

Latest News

Warming winds the next several afternoons ahead of a late-week cold front. Reminder: In West...
Rising temperatures before late-week cold front
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 12/07/21
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 7
Roller coaster temperatures continue this week
Roller coaster temperatures continue this week
KCBD Weather at Noon - 12/6/2021
KCBD Weather at Noon - 12/6/2021