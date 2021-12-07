Local Listings
Wilson farmers come together twice to complete fallen farmer’s harvest

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a fatal accident last month, the community of Wilson joined together to finish the harvest of the fallen farmer.

James Nolte left behind an incomplete cotton harvest, but area farmers came together, not once, but twice to finish the harvest.

From his seat in the sky Nolte could see his year of hard work finally reach the gin.

Nolte had no children, but he made family in his community.

“James was just he was so selfless, you know, he was always wanting to help others. And obviously, you can see how much people enjoy James and, you know, even though he never, you know, had family had kids, you know, he made other people his family,” family member Rachyl Kitten said.

When he passed away, over twenty people harvested the first portion. Today twenty more finished the rest.

“They take time out of their day they use their equipment to, you know, show how important James was and how big of a person he was to, you know, the community of Wilson,” Kitten said.

Over 20 people harvested over 300 acres in memory of Nolte.

