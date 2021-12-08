Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight

Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in Southwest Lubbock.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the South Plains Apartments near 58th and West Loop 289. Police say one man was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if any other person involved was injured during the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
The couple lost their two dogs, Roxy and Ladybug, and their cat, Lucifer, in the fire.
Lubbock family starting over after apartment fire takes pets, belongings
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
cotton
Wilson farmers come together twice to complete fallen farmer’s harvest
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket

Latest News

Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
The ups and downs of late Autumn
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket
Earlier this evening, LPD received a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar on the 2600...
Robbery at Family Dollar
One point of contention for voters, the $40 million that would have refurbished the bricks on...
City Council discusses future for Lubbock streets after bond election failure