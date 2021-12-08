1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in Southwest Lubbock.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the South Plains Apartments near 58th and West Loop 289. Police say one man was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if any other person involved was injured during the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

