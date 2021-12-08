2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
DPS reports the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, was traveling east on U.S. 84 in the inside westbound lane when he struck the front left of a passenger car driven by Mark Magsanay, 63, traveling west. Both drivers died at the scene.
This crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.