2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.

DPS reports the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, was traveling east on U.S. 84 in the inside westbound lane when he struck the front left of a passenger car driven by Mark Magsanay, 63, traveling west. Both drivers died at the scene.

This crash is under investigation.

